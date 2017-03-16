Improvements coming to South Taylor Hill thanks to federal and provincial funding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of B.C. announced today that Highway 97 will benefit from more funding from the federal and provincial governments.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Todd Stone, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, said that up to $40 million in joint funding will be provided to upgrade a stretch of Highway 97 that can be prone to landslides and accidents.

The project involves the continuation of four lanes at the middle section of South Taylor Hill. In addition, the project will include grade and alignment improvements and extensive stabilization work to reduce the risk of slides and subsequent road closures. New wider, paved shoulders and painted medians are also in the plans.

Amarjeet Sohi says that this work is necessary to maintain safety.

“We are proud to support these important upgrades to Highway 97. When workers can’t easily get to work, it erodes productivity, and when businesses can’t get their goods to market quickly and reliably, it undermines growth. Improving this main transportation route is critical to ensuring the safety of Canadians, and the sustainability of the businesses and communities along its route.”

Todd Stone says that the work will also create jobs in the Province.

“This next phase of work on South Taylor Hill will significantly increase safety for local traffic, for tourists and for commercial traffic supporting B.C.’s natural gas, forestry and agricultural sectors. It will create more than 120 direct jobs over the life of the project and support a key B.C. on the Move commitment to continue to four-lane Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, and Highway 2 between the Alberta border and Dawson Creek.”

The federal and provincial governments will continue to provide funding for more projects to make roads safe.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to $15 million through the Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure – National and Regional Projects

The Province of British Columbia will contribute up to $25 million

The Government of Canada will provide more than $180 billion in infrastructure funding over 12 years for public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, transportation that supports trade, and Canada’s rural and northern communities