Illicit drug overdose deaths still high for the month of February, Northeast B.C. has no deaths in 2017 to date

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Coroners Service has released the numbers for illicit drug overdose deaths in February.

According to the data released, there were 102 overdoses in February, 2017. This has increased 72.9% compared to February of 2016 when there were 59 deaths. The 102 deaths for February of 2017 averaged out to approximately 3.6 deaths per day for the month.

In Northern B.C., there has been one death in January of 2017 and five in February.

Northeast B.C. has seen a total of zero illicit drug overdose deaths in 2017 to date. There were a total of 18 in 2016.

Individuals that are aged 30-39 and 40-49 have accounted for the largest percentage of illicit drug overdose deaths so far in 2017.

The top three townships in the province for illicit overdose drug deaths were Vancouver, Surrey and Kelowna.