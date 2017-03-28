ICBC speakers coming to Fort St. John and northern B.C. to help youth make smart decisions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC road safety speakers are set to visit northern B.C. to talk to youth to prevent crashes and save lives, especially during grad season.

According to ICBC, on average, six youth (aged 16 to 21) are killed and 390 injured in crashes each year in the North Central region.

“Car crashes remain the number one preventable cause of death for youth in B.C.,” said Doug Mac Donald, local ICBC road safety coordinator. “Our road safety speakers share their personal, heartbreaking stories to get teens talking about the dangers of taking risks behind the wheel and help them make safer choices.”

This is the 20th year of the ICBC speaker campaign and ICBC’s road safety speakers have been sharing their stories with close to 50,000 B.C. high school students every year.

The following dates have been scheduled for northern B.C.:

March 28 – Charles Hays Secondary, Prince Rupert, at 12:19 p.m.

March 29 – Caledonia Secondary, Terrace, at 10 a.m.

March 29 – Mount Elizabeth Secondary, Kitimat, at 2 p.m.

March 30 – Hazelton Secondary at 8:45 a.m.

March 30 – Bulkley Valley Christian School, Smithers, at 12:45 p.m.

March 31 – Smithers Secondary at 8:30 a.m.

March 31 – Houston Secondary at 1:40 p.m.

April 3 – Fort Nelson Secondary at 10:30 a.m.

April 4 – North Peace Secondary, Fort St. John, at 10 a.m .

April 4 – Hudson’s Hope Elementary-Secondary at 9 a.m.

April 6 – Mackenzie Secondary at 8:45 a.m.

April 7 – Cedars Christian School, Prince George, at 8:45 a.m.

April 7 – Duchess Park Secondary, Prince George, at 2 p.m.

April 10 – Correlieu Secondary, Quesnel at 8:45 a.m.

April 11 – McBride Secondary at 1:40 p.m.

April 26 – George M Dawson Secondary, Masset, at 12:45 p.m.

April 27 – Queen Charlotte Secondary at 9 a.m.