ICBC makes enhancements to ICBC office services and online drivers licensing

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – We have all been in the situation of trying to figure out what the best time is to go to ICBC and avoid long lines but now you can check before you go.

ICBC has announced that you can check the status of claims online as well as wait times at some ICBC locations.

The insurance corporation has picked the 14 busiest offices to show wait times. You can view them at: http://www.icbc.com/driver-licensing/visit-dl-office/Pages/Best-times-to-visit.aspx.

ICBC has also made upgrades to the online claim service. You no longer have to call to find out important information about your claim, such as the rental vehicle coverage you are entitled to or the amount of your deductible. You can view your claim information at: http://www.icbc.com/claims/Pages/default.aspx.

“We’re focused on making it more convenient for our customers to interact with us – serving them in the way they want to be served,” said Mark Blucher, ICBC’s president at CEO. “From reducing wait times for licensing transactions to reporting and checking claims online, our goal is to meet the changing needs of our customers.”

ICBC says that last year, customers completed 1.2 million transactions at ICBC driver licensing offices throughout B.C.

“I’m pleased to see ICBC continuing to make it easier and more convenient for British Columbians to access their services,” said Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “We look forward to seeing more ICBC digital services including the opportunity for customers to renew their insurance online through their Autoplan broker.”