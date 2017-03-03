ICBC looking to make changes to keep those who cause crashes accountable

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC has announced that they are trying to change the way at-fault crashes impact insurance rates.

They say they will be updating basic insurance to increase accountability of drivers who cause crashes by changing how much an at-fault crash affects their basic insurance rates. ICBC says this will help alleviate pressure on future rates paid by customers who don’t cause crashes.

In the future, drivers that cause multiple at-fault crashes will lose their safe driving discounts quicker than they currently do. ICBC is applying to the BC Utilities Commission to have these changes take effect May 6, 2018.

“We believe that drivers who cause crashes should pay more than those who don’t,” said Barry Penner, ICBC Board Chair. “There were 20,000 more crashes last year than in 2015. With the escalating pressures being put on insurance rates – from more crashes, more claims and higher costs per claim – we’re making sure at-fault drivers are held more accountable for the costs they add to the system here in B.C.”

Currently, a driver that causes multiple crashes can still achieve the maximum discount and have the same discount on basic insurance that a driver who hasn’t caused any crashes has. Under ICBC’s proposed new system, those who have had one at-fault crash can keep their discount but if they cause anymore, they will lose the discount.

“This change will help us ensure our safe driving discount is applied more fairly and continue to benefit our customers who make smart and safe driving decisions,” said Mark Blucher, ICBC President and CEO. “Drivers who make good driving decisions should pay less than drivers who cause multiple crashes.”

As of today, drivers who cause crashes will have their discounts calculated based on the updated approach for policies renewed after May 6, 2018.