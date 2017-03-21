ICBC launches free windshield repair program March 27th

VANCOUVER, B.C. – After previously announcing that they would begin to offer a new rock chip repair program, ICBC announced today that the program will start next Monday, March 27th.

The program is available for motorists that purchase ICBC’s optional comprehensive coverage for their private vehicles. Those with the coverage will be able to get a chipped windshield repaired for free, as long as an ICBC Glass Express facility determines it’s safe and appropriate to do so. In the past few weeks, ICBC has consulted with its Glass Express suppliers, along with the Automotive Retailers Association and the New Car Dealers Association of B.C., who have provided feedback and support as the details of the program have been developed.

Now, eligible customers will be able to take their vehicle directly to an ICBC-accredited Glass Express facility for windshield repairs without calling ICBC first or paying a deductible. Windshield repairs will also have no impact on a customer’s claims history or future deductible.

“This is a great program – it will benefit more than 2.5 million British Columbians across the province and, at the same time, help reduce ICBC’s material damage costs by approximately $8 million per year,” said Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

In recent years, ICBC would replace a damaged windshield rather than repair it because repaired windshields would often still need to be replaced a short time later. Today, repairs last substantially longer due to improvements in the technology and materials used.

“This is an important new program because it will have enormous benefits for our customers, our valued business partners, as well as the environment,” said Mark Blucher, ICBC’s president and CEO. “This is another step we’re taking to help reduce the growing pressure on insurance rates and we’re committed to continuing to explore other initiatives which can do the same.”

According to the program, windshield repairs must be completed by an ICBC Glass Express facility. A maximum of three damaged areas can be repaired on an individual claim basis, though there’s no limit to the number of windshield repair claims per policy period.

Customers can visit icbc.com for more information about the claims process and for a list of ICBC Glass Express facilities in their area.