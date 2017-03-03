ICBC cracking down on distracted driving this month

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC, the provincial government, and police across the province are joining forces this month to raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of distracted driving.

Despite tougher penalties and increased education, distracted driving still contributes to more than one quarter of all car crash fatalities in B.C., with an average of 78 people killed every year.

“Road safety is our top priority,” said Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of car fatalities in B.C. It’s crucial that drivers make it their top priority to stop driving distracted.”

On average, 14 people were killed in distracted driving-related crashes in the North Central region every year from 2011-2015.

According to a recent Ipsos Reid survey conducted for ICBC, almost all drivers believe distracted driving has led to an increase in crashes. Despite this, according to the poll nearly 40 percent admit to still using their device at least some of the time while driving.

In response, ICBC, police and volunteers have worked together to plan more enforcement deployments across the province with over 70 police enforcement events and over 50 volunteer Cell Watch deployments this month. The aim is to give drivers the clear message that if they drive while distracted, they’re even more likely to be caught.