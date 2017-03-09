ICBC boosting funding to help teach northern B.C. youth about the dangers of risky driving

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ICBC says that on average, 390 youth are injured and six are killed each year in northern B.C.

ICBC says that they will now be providing $25,000 to the Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth (P.A.R.T.Y.). The funding will help 7,000 youth aged 15 and older to attend one of the 140 sessions across B.C.

“This valuable program provides young people with an authentic and hard-hitting look at the impact of taking risks while they’re behind the wheel,” said Mike Morris, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Drinking and driving, for instance, can result in an Immediate Roadside Prohibition, but more importantly it can have a lasting impact on your life and the lives of your loved ones. Hearing directly from health care professionals, community volunteers and trauma survivors will help teenagers see why it’s important to take responsibility for their personal safety when driving. Remember: don’t drink and drive and leave your phone alone.”

This winter and throughout spring, ICBC says youth in northern B.C. will experience the full journey of a patient seriously injured in a car crash starting at the crash site all the way to rehabilitation. Youth will hear about the real-life trauma that results from those who witness it firsthand – physicians, nurses, paramedics, police, firefighters and brain injury survivors.

“It’s about making smart, informed choices and this program arms young people with the knowledge and skills they need to stay safe on our roads,” said Todd Stone, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Teens are educated that traumatic injuries can be avoided. They learn the potentially dire consequences of not wearing a seatbelt, driving under the influence, speeding, and distracted driving. This ‘reality education’ has a strong impact because it’s real life stories and it makes teenagers recognize the gravity of their choices.”