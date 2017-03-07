Huskies stave off elimination to win Game 5 against Navs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies are still alive in the NWJHL post-season.

Facing elimination in Peace River last night, the Huskies were looking to score some goals after being held off the scoresheet in Saturday night’s 4-0 loss to the North Peace Navigators on home ice. Score goals is exactly what the Huskies did. Though they didn’t get any in the first period, the Huskies outshot the Navs 16-5 in the first period.

After a North Peace Checking from Behind penalty early in the second frame, Matthew Assassin got things started with a power play goal just before the 3 minute mark, assisted by Jacob Lang and Gary Loewen. Four minutes later, the trio struck again. This time it was Loewen scoring to make it 2-0 from Lang and Apsassin. Unfortunately the Navs struck back on the power play to make it 2-1 just over a minute later, capitalizing after Brandon Howard took two minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct. In the last five minutes of the second, the Navs tied things up at 2 apiece. But, the Huskies had an answer just sixty six seconds later. Sebastian Powsey restored the Pups’ lead, assisted by Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht and Brandon Howard. Unfortunately Howard was assessed another unsportsmanlike penalty and a misconduct penalty after the puck slid in. North Peace once again capitalized on having the man advantage, and it was all tied up after forty minutes. Shot on goal were 13-10 Fort St. John in the second.

Though they weren’t able to generate the offence that they did in the first two periods, unlike on Saturday night the Huskies made their shots count in the third. Drew Fudger gave the Huskies their third lead of the game, scoring less than two minutes into the third. Aiden Tegart and Adam Bowie tallied the assists on Fudger’s goal. Bowie would add some insurance with just under seven minutes left on a feed from Geoff Dick and Jarod Lang. Trying to repeat Fort St. John’s feat of tying things up after pulling their goaltender last Friday, the Navs went for the gamble with the extra attacker. However, Brandon Howard would seal the deal, putting the puck in the empty net to ensure the Huskies’ 6-3 victory, assisted by Turnbull-Giesbrecht.

Trailing 3-2 in the series, Game 6 between the Huskies and Navigators takes place on Thursday night in Fort St. John. The puck drops at the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m.