Huskies’ staff says season was a big positive ahead of hosting Junior ‘B’ Provincials in 2018

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies won’t likely be making too many changes to the lineup over the summer, ahead of what will be a big 2017/2018 season for the club.

The Huskies will be the hosts of the 2018 Alberta Junior B Provincial Championships next season, and will be focusing on the event that takes place in just over a year’s time.

Huskies assistant coach Todd Alexander says that though it was disappointing to have their season ended with a Game 7 loss to the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL semi-finals, it was overall a very positive season. “I just think of how young the hockey club was this year and how responsive they were to certain situation that we put them in,” said Alexander. “The growth of the team with the skill level was fantastic. We worked really hard at making sure we were arming our guys with certain tools, and at the start of the year it definitely paid off. We have a lot more attention to skill development and developing the player than just running hardcore systems.” General Manager Jeremy Clothier agreed with Alexander, “Overall the season was fantastic. We had a few lapses with just being such a young team, but they learn quick. It’s one of the better teams that we’ve been involved with in the past six, seven years.”

This Spring, Clothier says that several of the team’s players will be heading to training camps put on by a number of Junior A teams after getting invitations, which is a huge positive.

Clothier he added that the team will be looking at different strategies to be able to handle an extra month of hockey compared to this season, when they host provincials at the end of next March. “You’re looking at another month of hockey on the end, so just [looking at] some more, some better ways that we can keep our kids trained and healthy and in shape going forward throughout the summer and into the fall.”