Huskies playing home and home series against Navigators this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be in action for a pair of games this weekend.

The Pups will be facing off agianst the North Peace Navigators for game three and four of the NWJHL semi-final. The Huskies are currently tied 1-1 against the Navs, after winning game one on the road on Monday night 5-3, before dropping the second game on home ice on Wednesday night 4-2.

The puck drops at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. That game can be streamed on the Huskies’ Ustream page. The Dogs return to the North Peace Arena on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.