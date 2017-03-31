Huskies launch 50/50 draw to start fundraising for next year’s Provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though hockey season may be over, the Fort St. John Huskies have already begun preparations for next season.

The Huskies, who are hosting Alberta Junior ‘B’ Provincials, have begun fundraising to host the tournament in celebration of their 50th Anniversary season in 2016. The Huskies are holding a 50/50 raffle from now until the draw date of April 30th. There will only be 4,000 tickets sold for the raffle, with a grand prize draw of $10,000 taking place at the North Peace Arena on April 30th.

Tickets are $5 each, and can be purchased in a number of ways. Tickets can be purchased at the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Office at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, and at the Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament next weekend. In addition, the Huskies will also be selling tickets at Ernie’s in the Totem Mall on select days, though those dates have not been announced yet.

For more information, or to buy tickets, contact Huskies President Mike Basco at (250) 794-1777, or via the Huskies’ Facebook page.