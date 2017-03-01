Huskies hosting Navs for Game 2 of playoff series

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be playing their first home game in a week and a half tonight.

The Huskies will be hosting the North Peace Navigators for Game 2 of the NWJHL semi-final series. The Pups dominated the first game on Monday night, beating the Navs 5-3 after a rally in the third featuring goals from Brandon Howard and Matthew Apsassin. With the win, the Huskies are now 4-3 against North Peace this season, including the post-season. The Huskies also have a 1-0 lead in the best of seven series.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena tonight at 8:00 p.m.