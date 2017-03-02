Huskies fall to Navs in Game 2

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are now tied with the North Peace Navigators in the NWJHL semi-final.

The Huskies hosted the Navs at the North Peace Arena last night, and in a way rolled out the red carpet for the visiting team to start the second game of the series. The Huskies didn’t have their best first period so far this post-season. Though they outshot the Navs 14-7 in the first period, it was North Peace that led 3-0 after 20 minutes.

The Huskies came out in the second period a much improved team compared to in the first. It was Josh Robinson that would move the Pups to within two just over seven minutes in with a shorthanded, unassisted tally. Fort St. John again outshot North Peace 15-9 in the second period.

In the third, the Huskies again poured it on to try and tie things up. Matthew Apsassin moved the Dogs to within one after taking a pass from brothers Jarod and Jacob Lang just after the 13 minute mark. Sadly, the Navs would restore their two goal lead in the next two minutes. Although Bateman left the net in the last two minutes for the extra attacker, the Huskies couldn’t make any of their 21 other shots in the period count, and fell 4-2.

The Huskies are back on the road for Game 3 on Friday night. The puck drops at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River at 8:00 p.m.