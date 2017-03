FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the brink of elimination in the NWJHL semi-finals.

The Pups trail the North Peace Navigators three games to two, but will be looking to even up the series on home ice tonight. The Huskies beat the Navs in Peace River on Monday night to force Game 6, which will take place tonight at the North Peace Arena.

Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m., and the game will be streamed live on the Huskies’ Ustream page.