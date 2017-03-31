Hunting licenses can now be purchased online

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations announced a major change to the way hunters obtain hunting licenses on Friday.

Effective at 9:00 a.m. this morning, hunters are now able to buy their hunting licences online at: www.gov.bc.ca/hunting.

Licences will still be available at Service BC locations, and participating sporting goods stores, and as of May 15th will also be available at FrontCounter BC locations. Paper versions of resident hunting licences and other non-species licenses will be eliminated.

The species licences are also being redesigned. All types of species licences purchased online will be mailed to the applicants; however, they can also be purchased and obtained immediately at Service BC and FrontCounter BC locations. Hunters must carry photo ID and their species licence(s) at all times while hunting, and must cancel the licence by notching it as soon as they harvest an animal. Effective April 10th, Conservation officers will be able to check a hunter’s registry and licensing information in the field by using a new mobile phone app.

To purchase a hunting licence using the new online system, hunters will first need a basic BCeID, which allows on-line users access to a wide range of provincial government programs and services. The BCeID provides access to individual Fish and Wildlife profiles on the BC Hunting online service. Hunters also need a Fish and Wildlife ID, which replaces the old BC resident hunter number card and is permanently linked to a hunter’s personal Fish and Wildlife online profile, to buy hunting licences. The Fish and Wildlife ID contains details about hunter credentials, licences and LEH applications, and must also be either known or carried by hunters must while they are hunting.

Fish and Wildlife IDs can be obtained online, or from any Service BC or FrontCounter BC location.