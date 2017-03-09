Hundreds of job seekers drop off resumes at Fort St. John job fair

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Job Fair at the Northern Grand Hotel on Wednesday was incredibly well-attended.

According to statistics from event organisers, a total of 615 job seekers came to offer their resumes and speak with over thirty companies that had set up at the fair. The range of hiring companies at the fair ranged greatly at the fair, from large, well-established firms, to those that had just recently begun operations. Among the newer companies that sent representatives to the fair was Conuma Coal, which opened in September after buying three metallurgical coal mines near Tumbler Ridge from Walter Energy. “We have a huge stack of resumes here, so it’s a great opportunity to talk about our company,” said Conuma’s Office Manager Emily Wade. “We opened up Septmber, so we haven’t had much opportunity to talk about it. The main positions that we’re looking for are skilled trades: heavy duty mechanics, electricians, millwrights, everything that we’re looking for have come through.”

Amber Harding with Peace River Hydro Partners, another of the businesses in attendance, said that the company was happy to have participated in the job fair, since the company is also actively recruiting. “We’ve collected lots of resumes. We’re really heavily recruiting skilled trades positions right now. In Dawson [Creek] on Monday, I know got over 100 resumes, and we’ve been too busy to count them today.”

Overall, businesses seemed incredibly pleased about the opportunity the job fair provided to recruit with the uptick in the local economy.