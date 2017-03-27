Halfway River First Nation and BC Hydro reach agreements related to Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Halfway River First Nation and BC Hydro have reached agreements pertaining to the construction and operation of Site C.

The agreements include an Impact and Benefits Agreement, a Contracting Agreement, as well as a Tripartite Land Agreement, which the Province of British Columbia is also involved in.

BC Hydro says benefits under the agreements include a lump sum cash payment, a payment stream over 70 years, procurement opportunities, the selection and transfer of provincial Crown lands and commitments respecting certain land management initiatives.

“BC Hydro, the Province of British Columbia and Halfway River First Nation worked collaboratively to reach these agreements, as both the Environmental Impact Statement and the Joint Review Panel reports found the Site C Project would have residual, adverse effects on the current use of land and resources for traditional purposes by Halfway River members that cannot be mitigated.”

BC Hydro announced last week that they had also reached agreements with the Doig River First Nation.