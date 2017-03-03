Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing teen            

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are requesting public assistance in locating a missing teen.

16 year-old Wyatt Hunt was reported missing on March 2nd, after he was last seen by his family on February 27th before he went to school that morning. Hunt is described as: Caucasian, standing 5’8” tall, weighing 126 lbs, with blue eyes, and short brown hair.

Police are asking anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.