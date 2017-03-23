Grande Prairie RCMP recover stolen property, drugs and firearms after search warrant executed

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Police in Grande Prairie have seized stolen property as well as drugs and firearms after executing a search warrant earlier this month.

On March 16, 2017 at 2:16 pm, Grande Prairie General Investigation Section (GIS) County Enhanced Officer, in conjunction with Grande Prairie GIS, Crime Reduction Unit, Police Dog Services, Grande Prairie Rural members and Beaverlodge Detachment worked together to execute a search warrant at a residence in Wembley, Alberta.

The search warrant stemmed from a tip received back in February that prompted the GIS County Enhanced Officer to launch a thorough investigation.

Police recovered property with a high value from a home invasion which occurred in January 2017, in Red Deer, Alberta. Police also seized over 1,000 pharmaceutical pills, 91 grams of Marijuana, 1.575 litres of GHB, 27.89 grams of Crystal Meth and 71.46 grams of Cocaine. Prohibited firearms and weapons as well as a stolen handgun, which had been taken from a previous Break and Enter that occurred in the County of Grande Prairie, were also recovered.

41-year-old Trent Hockett of Grande Prairie has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Controlled Substance x3

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x6

Possession of a Firearm without a licence x3

Occupy a vehicle knowing that there was at that time a firearm in it

Possession of a loaded Prohibited Firearm

Possession of a Firearm knowing it was obtained in the commission of an offence x2

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon x6

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000 x3

Unlawful Possession of an Identity Document x3

Hockett is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on April 10th, 2017.