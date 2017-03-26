Grande Prairie RCMP look for missing man who left GP hospital

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for help to locate a male who was last seen leaving the QEII Hospital on Saturday.

The RCMP are looking for 30 year-old Michael Osmachenko.

Osmachenko is described as:

– Caucasian with brown hair and hazel eyes

– 5’10” tall / 170 lbs

There is a general concern for his well-being and RCMP would like to locate and speak with Osmachenko as soon as possible.

If you have information about the location of Osmachenko, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.