Grande Prairie RCMP investigating after vehicle crashes into home

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. — Mounties in Grande Prairie are continuing to investigate after a vehicle crashed into a home late last week.

On Friday, March 3rd at approximately 1:15 am, police responded to a report of a vehicle that had collided with a home on the north side of Grande Prairie.

The vehicle was travelling on 132 Ave. when it left the road, travelled through a fence, and then collided with the corner of a home. When police arrived on scene, they determined that the 68 year-old male driver of the vehicle from La Glace was suffering from a medical condition.

The driver was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Though the home was occupied at the time of the crash, none of the home’s residents were injured, though the home was extensively damaged. Police continue to investigate the collision.

If you have any information about this or any other investigation(s), please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at (780)830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.