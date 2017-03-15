Grande Prairie RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing couple

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for help from the public in locating a missing couple.

29-year-old Michael Lafontaine and 28-year-old Marissa Tindill, both from Grande Prairie, were reported missing on March 13.

Lafontaine is described as:

Caucasian male

5’9”

200 lbs

Tindill is described as:

Caucasian female

5’7”

165 lbs

Police say there is a general concern for Lafontaine and Tindill and they would like to locate and speak to them as soon as possible. Anyone who knows of their whereabouts or who have recently been in contact with is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.