Government of Canada approves Towerbirch Pipeline Expansion Project which will go through northeast B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Government of Canada has announced that they have given approval to the Towerbirch Pipeline Expansion Project that will run through the Peace River Regional District.

Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, announced the Government of Canada’s decision to approve NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd.’s (NGTL) Towerbirch Expansion Project today. The project will be bound to 24 conditions.

The $439-million project will involve the construction of two new pipeline sections totalling approximately 87 kilometres along with associated facilities in northwest Alberta and northeast British Columbia. The Towerbirch Expansion Project will create up to 750 jobs during construction.

Minister of Natural Resources, Jim Carr, says this project will help create jobs while also protecting the environment.

“Approving the Towerbirch Expansion Project subject to binding conditions reflects the Government’s principled approach to developing and transporting Canada’snatural resources in a way that creates jobs and protects the environment.”

The B.C. government issued environmental approval for the project on February 27, 2017 which includes 17 binding conditions.