Government of B.C. invests $2 million to recruit teachers for rural areas

VICTORIA, B.C. – Education Minister Mike Bernier and Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Education Linda Larson have announced that The Province will be investing $2 million to help with the recruitment and retention of teachers.

The money will also help recruit other education sector professionals.

There has been eight open houses throughout the province to engage the public and stakeholders on how government can best serve the educational needs of rural communities. Fort St. John recently had one of these open houses at North Peace Secondary School.

Back in June of 2016, Premier Christy Clark asked Larson to work with the education sector, the public and community stakeholder groups to create a rural education strategy by the summer of 2017.

The $2 million investment will be used for:

Free job posting services and access to an online teacher application management system;

Coordination of national and international recruitment efforts

Local incentives, such as enhanced funding for travel expenses for professional development relocation expenses and transitional housing assistance

Education Minister Mike Bernier, also the MLA of Peace River South, says that the funding will be very beneficial for the rural communities that need more teachers and professionals.

“We know our rural school districts can experience recruitment challenges at the best of times. But with record investments in education and a final agreement with the BCTF, the public education system is gearing up to hire thousands of new teachers. That makes the challenge all the more pressing and I’m pleased that we can target additional funding to help rural districts attract the teachers and other professionals they need.”