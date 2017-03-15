Government of B.C. investing over $80 million for emergency preparedness

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government has announced that they will invest over $80 million for for emergency preparedness.

They have pledged to provide Union of BC Municipalities with $32 million to establish a Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) that will help disaster response and recovery through structural mitigation, investments in flood-risk and emergency evacuation route assessments, Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) IT equipment and backup generators, and capital purchases, exercises and training for Emergency Social Services (ESS).

The flood-risk investment would be welcome news to northeast B.C. as floods swept through the region during summer of 2016. The Province is providing $3 million of the CEPF for flood-risk assessments, floodplain mapping, and flood mitigation plans.

Money will also be invested to the following public safety partners:

Fire Chiefs Association of BC – $1.63 million

Canada Task Force 1 (Heavy Urban Search and Rescue or HUSAR) – $1 million

Marine Environmental, Observation, Prediction and Response Network – $800,000

The Salvation Army of BC – $700,000

BC Search and Rescue Association – $500,000

Avalanche Canada – $500,000

Provincial Emergency Program Air (PEP Air) – $100,000

Canadian Red Cross – $100,000

Premier Christy Clark says that being prepared for emergencies is a important thing for British Columbians.

“For households and governments alike, you can never be too prepared for an emergency. That’s why we created a ministry whose sole focus is ensuring British Columbians have the resources and plans they need to be safe if disaster strikes, and Minister Yamamoto is taking action to make sure every possible measure is in place to keep British Columbians safe.”

Naomi Yamamoto, Minister of State for Emergency Preparedness also echoed the message from the Premier, noting that we should all be prepared for emergencies.

“These investments in community emergency preparedness will help us better withstand floods, fires, or earthquakes that could impact our province. Emergency preparedness is a shared responsibility that begins in every home, in every business, and across all levels of government. This funding is another of many provincial investments and initiatives to help keep British Columbians safe.”