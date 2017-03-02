FSJ Soccer Club outdoor season registration opens on new website

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Soccer Club and Northern Strikers have announced that registration is now open for the upcoming 2017 outdoor soccer season.

The club announced the start of registration today, which can be done on the club’s new website: www.fsjsoccer.com. FSJSC Media Director Amy Titley says that there are several differences this year, apart from the new website. In a release, Titley says that this year, more all-girls teams have been added. The club also needs coaches needed for the U8 development boys and girls teams. For players and coaches of the Northern Strikers,

coaching applications need to be submitted to the club by March 22nd. Northern Strikers Development and Competitive tryout times will be posted on the website on Friday, March 3rd.

For more info, visit www.fsjsoccer.com.