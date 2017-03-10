FSJ Figure Skaters wow judges at Kelowna competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A dozen members of the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club were in Kelowna last weekend, competing at the Kelowna Super Series Final Competition.

Kirstyn Beech competed in two events at the competition: Gold Women and Gold Interpretive, placing 9th and 6th in those events respectively. Emma Stevens skated to a 16th place finish in the Star 6 skate, and improved to 8th in the Silver Interpretive skate.

Five of the club’s skaters were in competition in the Star 5 U13 category. Emma Shipalesky topped the list of Energetic City figure skaters, placing 6th. Sophie Stevens finished 10th, Emma Eggiman placed 19th, Ashlyn Goertzen was right behind Eggiman in 20th, and Jillian Stone finished 22nd. Stone, Shipalesky, Eggiman, and Goertzen also all finished with Gold Reports in the Intro Interpretive skate, while Stevens finished 1st in the Bronze Interpretive.

Haley Patterson unfortunately had to withdraw from the Star 4 13 & Over skate, but did earn a Silver Report for her Intro Interpretive. Samantha Jenkins placed 12th in the U13 Star 4 skate, and like Patterson also finished with a Silver Report in the Intro Interpretive. Addison Stone skated to a 2nd place finish in the Star 4 skate in the U10 age group, and added a Gold Report for her Intro Interpretive.

Rounding out the twelve, Shaye and Madyn Peebles both earned Gold Reports for their technical skates, Shaye competing in Star 3 and Madyn in Star 2. The two also added Silver Reports from the Intro Interpretive.