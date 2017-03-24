Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society receives $15,000 to benefit ‘The Healing Place’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Current Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm delivered a $15,000 cheque to the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society on Friday morning.

The funds are expected to be used for renovations and programming at ‘The Healing Place’ which is located right next door to the current Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society.

Pimm said that there aren’t many days as the MLA where you get to do things like this and he was happy he could give the Society some much needed money, especially as he is set to retire next month.

“There’s not many days in your life as MLA where you get to have some nice rewarding days like these.”

The money came from a surplus in the B.C. government’s budget.

“When the government is doing a good job and they can meet their balanced budget and actually have a little bit of surplus at the end of the year, you have the opportunity to have some of those dollars flow back into the community and that is what these small projects are.”

Pimm adds that they put forward which projects they would like to see money go to, but that the decision is made by someone else, not the MLA.

“A lot of these groups have been groups that have been very active for a long period of time in the community and year after year, they scrape and scrounge every penny they can get so whenever you get the opportunity to help them out a little bit, it is a nice feeling.”

Pimm says that he will officially be retired next month.

Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society Executive Director Amanda Trotter says that the money is a huge boost to them and they are so grateful for the funds.

“The Healing Place is about trying to do the rest of the healing that needs to be done to create long-term stability in our community. We are so grateful for that (donation). It allows us to do so much more and quickly and get the space ready.”

There are a couple of important events that the Women’s Resource Society will be holding very soon.

The first is a ‘demolition night’ which will take place on March 30. Trotter says that they are looking for people to come down at 6:00 p.m. and help remove flooring, wooden items and other cleaning tasks.

The other events are on April 8. There will be two events that day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The first, which will be sponsored by Shell and MNP, are working with the Resource Society to do tax returns for low income individuals.

The other event will take place next door at The Healing Place and it will be a ‘painting day’ where the Resource Society is asking anyone who can help to come down and help wash walls and paint the new space.

The Resource Society says part of the $15,000 will go to installing baseboards, flooring, heaters and plumbing among other needs.

“We are very excited about The Healing Place. We think it is long needed in our community and that the response that we have had from people has been fantastic so far so I’m sure that will continue.”