Fort St. John Rotary Club awards Mega Lotto earnings to local organisations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club made a cheque presentation this past weekend to 24 clubs and organisations in the Peace Region.

Members of the Rotary Club, along with representatives of some of the beneficiaries of fund from the Club’s Mega Lottery gathered at the Totem Mall for the presentation of the proceeds from the Mega Lotto. The Mega Lottery raised over $104,000 to local organisations, in addition to $23,000 from the 50/50 draw. The Rotary Club puts on their Mega Lottery every year, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for clubs and organisations in the past six years.

The list of beneficiary organisations from this year’s Mega Lottery is as follows:

FORT ST. JOHN

Abbeyfield House

BC High School Rodeo Association

Big Bam Ski Resort

FSJ Dance Society

FSJ Elks Speedskating Club

FSJ Huskies

FSJ Friends of the Library

FSJ Soccer Club

FSJ Irish Dance

North Peace Gymnastics Association

North Peace Out-of-School Care Society

Northern Dance Theatre Society

Rotary Club of Fort St. John

Royal Canadian Army Cadets

Stage North Theatre Society

Taylor Minor Hockey

Youth Bowling

DAWSON CREEK

Rotary Clubs of Dawson Creek

Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association

Dawson Creek 5 Pin Club

Dawson Creek Choral Society

Mile 0 Figure Skating

FORT NELSON

Fort Nelson Family Development Society Rotary Club of Fort Nelson