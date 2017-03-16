Fort St. John Rotary Club awards Mega Lotto earnings to local organisations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Rotary Club made a cheque presentation this past weekend to 24 clubs and organisations in the Peace Region.
Members of the Rotary Club, along with representatives of some of the beneficiaries of fund from the Club’s Mega Lottery gathered at the Totem Mall for the presentation of the proceeds from the Mega Lotto. The Mega Lottery raised over $104,000 to local organisations, in addition to $23,000 from the 50/50 draw. The Rotary Club puts on their Mega Lottery every year, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for clubs and organisations in the past six years.
The list of beneficiary organisations from this year’s Mega Lottery is as follows:
FORT ST. JOHN
- Abbeyfield House
- BC High School Rodeo Association
- Big Bam Ski Resort
- FSJ Dance Society
- FSJ Elks Speedskating Club
- FSJ Huskies
- FSJ Friends of the Library
- FSJ Soccer Club
- FSJ Irish Dance
- North Peace Gymnastics Association
- North Peace Out-of-School Care Society
- Northern Dance Theatre Society
- Rotary Club of Fort St. John
- Royal Canadian Army Cadets
- Stage North Theatre Society
- Taylor Minor Hockey
- Youth Bowling
DAWSON CREEK
- Rotary Clubs of Dawson Creek
- Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association
- Dawson Creek 5 Pin Club
- Dawson Creek Choral Society
- Mile 0 Figure Skating
FORT NELSON
- Fort Nelson Family Development Society
- Rotary Club of Fort Nelson