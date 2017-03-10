Fort St. John RCMP warning public of thefts from rural mailboxes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are warning the public after they received reports of mail being stolen.

Sgt. Dave Tyreman said in a release that so far, they have received two complaints of theft from rural mailboxes in recent months.

They are suggesting preventative measures that the public can use to prevent thefts from happening:

Check your mail box on a daily basis and if possible, pick up your mail right after the rural carrier delivers it

If you are expecting credit card renewals and they don’t arrive, contact the company directly

If you have not received important mail that you were expecting, contact the appropriate businesses/organization(s)

If you notice mail is missing, you are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.