Fort St. John RCMP searching for suspect in liquor store theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help in searching for a liquor store robbery suspect.

RCMP Sgt. Dave Tyreman says that the robbery occurred at a local liquor retail outlet on March 13th at 11:03 p.m. According to police, the suspect entered the store and grabbed a 40 oz. bottle of Captain Morgan white run with a value of $42 off the shelf, before fleeing to a waiting vehicle that drove off.

The male suspect is described as: Caucasian, in his late-20’s, with a slim build. He was wearing a dark hoodie and pair of jeans. The suspect ran to a silver Dodge pickup truck that had its passenger door open.

Anyone with information about the theft, or that can identify the suspect from a surveillance video photo, is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-7100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.