Fort St. John men found guilty after riding moose

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Two Fort St. John men have been convicted under the B.C. Wildlife Act for riding a moose in July of 2014.

Jayson Pinkerton and Bradley Crook were each fined $2,000 and ordered to pay an additional $2,000 to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.A victims surcharge payment was also ordered.

The conviction follows a B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigation into an incident that occurred at Tuchodi Lakes near Fort Nelson in July 2014. Investigators determined that a boat was used to approach a moose on the lake and that an occupant of the boat jumped on the moose.