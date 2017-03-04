Fort St. John man rescued after snowmobiling accident

REVELSTOKE, B.C. – A Fort St. John man was rescued Friday night near Revelstoke after an accident near Boulder Mountain.

According to an article in the Revelstoke Mountaineer, the 51 year-old male was riding on a trail, when he rode off the slide of the trail, just before a bridge. The male fell about 20 feet before landing on the creek below. Thankfully, he didn’t land in the water.

Revelstoke Search and Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP responded to the call around 8:45 p.m. on March 3. Members of his snowmobiling party, gave him first aid until paramedics and search and rescue crews arrived on scene.

According to the paper, his injuries are not life threatening, but the male was transported to Revelstoke Hospital for treatment.