Fort St. John Legion and Cadets receive grants from B.C. government surplus

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – You can add a few more recipients to the list of organizations in northeast B.C. that received grants from the surplus the B.C. government announced with Budget 2017.

Peace River North MLA Pat Pimm has visited numerous groups over the last week to hand out cheques. He presented the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society with $15,000 while NEAT received $10,000. The Fort Nelson Senior Society was given $15,000 and The Double H Saddle Club received $10,000 and the Hudson’s Hope Ski Association was awarded with $15,000.

“A lot of these groups have been groups that have been very active for a long period of time in the community and year after year, they scrape and scrounge every penny they can get so whenever you get the opportunity to help them out a little bit, it is a nice feeling.”

The Fort St. John Legion and the local Cadets are the latest organizations to receive funding. Both were presented with $10,000.

Pimm said that the organizations/projects were put forward by himself to the government. He said the government then decided which organizations/causes they would distribute the funding to.