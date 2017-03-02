Fort St. John launches new Recreation Facebook page

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has officially launched a new Facebook page, one specifically geared towards Recreation and Leisure Services.

The City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page officially kicked off on March 1st, as the City also launched a new webpage that makes it easier to sign up for their online recreation guide, “E-Momentum.” The City’s communications coordinator Julie Rogers says that the City decided to give the Recreation and Leisure Services Department their own Facebook page, since it allows the department to share a large number of posts on a daily basis. She adds that this will also reduce clutter on the City’s main Facebook page City of Fort St. John, and reserve it for more formal events and discussions about bylaw information, council news, utilities issues, and other announcements.

To kick off the page, the City has also launched two contests that are based on the page. Contestants could win either a one month pass to the North Peace Leisure Pool, or one of four $50 gift cards to Ernie’s Sports Experts.

More details can be found on the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.