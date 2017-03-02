News Ticker

Fort St. John Interact Club launches coat drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Interact Club has launched a coat drive this month.

The Interact Club is the Junior version of the Rotary Club’s Rotaract group, comprised of kids aged 12-18 that are community-minded and put on two major projects every year. There are currently 14 youth in the Interact Club, who decided to launch a coat drive to help out the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society. The coat drive runs March 1st – 17th, and anyone can donate no just coats, but all kinds of gently-used outerwear.

Donations can be made to the coat drive at:

  • Alaska HiWay Auto Glass
  • Mic Suds Car Wash
  • Unforgettable Memories
  • Sears
  • Microtel Inn & Suites
  • Century 21

