Fort St. John Hospital Foundation in need of brave shavers for Bluey Day

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation is looking for 33 or more participants to ‘Be Brave and Shave’ on May 27.

Those who participate would spend the next two months gathering donations from friends, family and businesses to have their heads shaved on Bluey Day.

17 participants have already registered for the 18th annual event but 33 more are needed to reach the 50 participant goal for the annual event. The fundraising goal is $100,000 which will help purchase cancer diagnostic and treatment equipment for the Fort St. John Hospital.

If you would like to register, you can visit the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation in the hospital lobby or call (250) 261-7563.