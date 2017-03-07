Fort St. John Figure Skating Club’s ice show ‘Rock of Ages’ happens Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club will be hosting their year-end ice show at the North Peace Arena on Wednesday evening.

The club, which alternates hosting the Totem Competition every year with Dawson Creek, will be bringing the biennial event back to the North Peace Arena. The club’s figure skaters have been practicing their routines for ‘Rock of Ages’ for the past few months.

The ice show is open to the public, with admission by donation. The arena’s concession will also be open for anyone wanting to grab snacks. ‘Rock of Ages’ takes place at the North Peace Arena on Wednesday, March 8th. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., with the show starting at 6:00.