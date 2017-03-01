Fort St. John figure skaters bring home medals from Dawson Creek competition

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Figure Skating Club sent a large contingent of skaters to the Totem Competition in Dawson Creek over the weekend.

A total of 31 skaters made the trip to compete in both individual and team events. Kirstyn Beech won a gold medal in the Gold Freeskate, and also walked away with a bronze medal for her Gold Interpretive. Emma Stevens competed in the Star 6, Star 6 Elements, and the Silver Interpretive events, earning a bronze, 4th place, and gold medal respectively.

Sophie Stevens competed in the Star 5 U13 event, earning a Silver medal. Stevens also earned a silver in the Bronze Interpretive, and a gold medal in the Star 5 Quad Threat. Jillian Stone also competed in the Star 5 U13, along with Ashlyn Goertzen. Stone skated to a 10th place finish, while Goertzen finished 5th. Stone also competed in the Intro Interpretive, earning a Gold Report, as well as in the Star 5 Elements where she finished with a bronze medal. Goertzen meanwhile got a Silver Report for her Intro Interpretive skate and a bronze medal for her Star 5 Quad Threat. Emma Shipalesky was third skater in the Star 5 U13 age group, completing that skate with a bronze medal. Shipalesky also got a silver report for her Intro Interpretive, and a bronze medal for her Star 5 Elements.

Samantha Jenkins and Rylee Peck were the two skaters that skated in the Star 4 13 & Over age group. The pair placed 5th and 6th respectively in the Star 4 13 & Over. Peck got a Silver Report in the Intro Interpretive, while Jenkins earned a Bronze Report. Peck also earned a gold medal for her Star ¾ Quad Threat, while Jenkins earned a Silver Report in the Star 3 Elements.

A number of skaters also skated in the team events. Gold Team Turquoise, comprised of Kirstyn Beech, Emma, and Sophie Stevens earned a silver medal, as did the Star 5 Team Red of Ashlyn Goertzen, Haley Patterson, and Jillian Stone.

Two teams walked away with gold medals: Star 4 Team Blue (Samantha Jenkins, Rylee Peck, Addison Stone) and Star 3 Team Green (Tristan Lefebvre, Harlee Peck, Jasmine Whitford).