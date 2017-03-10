Fort St. John Development Services asking for customer service feedback

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s Development Services Department is asking residents and business operators who had contact with the department last year to rate their customer service experience in a new survey.

The City initiated a review of the Development Services Department’s policies and practices in 2015. The review was conducted by Tantus Solutions Group, which held interviews with Council, staff and the development community, did research to identify any major findings or challenges in the development processes. The review focused on issues or opportunities to improve in the City’s processes, policies, communication, council review, staffing, bylaws and use of external resources.

The City’s Director of Development Ken Rogers stated, “Since that review in 2015 there have been many changes in the Development Services Department in an effort to improve and streamline processes. We would really like to know if the community has seen an improvement and what specifically they would like us to continue to work on.”

The survey will be open until March 29 at 4pm. The survey can be found on the City’s Let’s Talk page at: http://letstalk.fortstjohn.ca/engage/development-services-service-review/.