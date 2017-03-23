Fort St. John and Dawson Creek art organizations receive grants from BC Arts Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Cultural Society and the Community Arts Council of Fort St. John have been given grants from the BC Arts Council.

The Community Arts Council of Fort St. John has been approved for a total of $16,129 while the North Peace Cultural Society has been approved for $9,000 for a community project.

In Dawson Creek, the South Peace Community Arts Council also was given a grant of $11,387.

The BC Arts Council awarded a total of $7.5 million in grants to art related initiatives throughout the province.

“This extensive round of awards demonstrates the diversity and breadth of financial support the BC Arts Council provides to arts councils, community projects and key arts and culture organizations across the province, as well as project and professional development funding for individual artists. This current announcement also includes the first round of approved enhanced capacity funding, which will help organizations build capacity and better respond to strategic priorities, challenges and opportunities.” – Merla Beckerman, chair, BC Arts Council

To view the full list of recipients, visit: http://www.bcartscouncil.ca/mediaroom/recipients.htm.