Fort St. John Community Awards deadline for nominees extended

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – If you wanted to nominate someone for a Community Award in Fort St. John and realized today is the deadline, you still have more time to complete a nomination.

The 10th annual Community Awards are scheduled for April 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Lido.

Lisa Rowbotham, Community Development Coordinator with the City of Fort St. John says that the deadline will now be extended until March 15 at 4:00 p.m. She says that this year they have had a normal amount of nominations but would like to give people more time.

“Last year we had a abnormally high amount of applications submitted and right now we are right on par with what has normally happened.”

You can submit a nomination online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/community-awards or you can pick up a hard copy nomination at City Hall, The North Peace Leisure Pool or the Pomeroy Sports Centre.

You can nominate someone in the following categories:

Cultural

Literacy

Recreation

Humanitarian

Youth (must be under the age of 18)

Mayor Citizen of the year*

* This award does have specific criteria, and must have achieved positive notoriety outside the community.

If you have any questions or want more information regarding the Community Awards, please contact Lisa Rowbotham at: (250) 787-5791 or LRowbotham@fortstjohn.ca.