Fort St. John City Council passes Animal Control Bylaw

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City Council meeting on Monday, Councillors officially passed ‘Animal Control Bylaw No. 2377, 2017’.

The Bylaw that is being replaced was adopted back 1998.

Staff had put out a survey for residents to answer on how they felt about potential changes back in September.

City staff benchmarked offence penalties from various municipalities across B.C. They compared Fort St. John to North Vancouver, Langley, Pitt Meadows, Courtenay, Campbell River and Kamloops.

To view the Bylaw along with fees and penalties, visit: https://fortstjohn.civicweb.net/FileStorage/DEDA5DCABDB642C6A25F744DB2FE3CF6-Animal%20Control%20Bylaw%202377.pdf.