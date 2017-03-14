Fort Nelson First Nation joins Major Projects Coalition

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A community in northeastern British Columbia is joining a group advocating for First Nations’ opportunities and influence in resource projects.

The Fort Nelson First Nation says it will formally participate in the First Nations Major Projects Coalition.

Acting Chief Sharleen Gale says they see value in working with other First Nations to advance their economic and environmental interests in projects on their territories.

There are now 28 elected and hereditary First Nations in the coalition, but a news release on the announcement says that the Fort Nelson First Nation is the first from Northeastern B.C.

Coalition chair Chief Joe Bevan says the new member unites First Nations’ business interests from the north coast to the province’s northeast.

The B.C. government has said the Horn River Basin near Fort Nelson is one of the world’s most promising areas for liquefied natural gas extraction.