Flyers lead Navigators in NWJHL finals

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fairview Flyers are currently in the lead to become the top team in the NWJHL post-season.

The Flyers are leading the North Peace Navigators two games to one in the final round of the NWJHL playoffs. After eliminating the Grande Prairie County JDA Kings in seven games in the semi-finals, the Flyers beat the Navs 4-3 in Game 1 of the series on March 15th.

The Navigators answered back with a win on home ice on Friday night, taking Game 2 by the score of 3-2. However, the Flyers didn’t disappoint back in their own barn on Saturday night, beating the Navs in a convincing 7-2 win.

Game 4 of the series takes place tonight at the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River, with the puck drop at 8:00 p.m.