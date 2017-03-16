Flyers hoping for redemption next year ahead of possible Coy Cup bid in 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After their early exit in the NPHL playoffs to the Spirit River Rangers three weeks ago, the Fort St. John Senior Flyers are already looking forward to improving next season.

Flyers General Manager Lee Hartman says that overall, team officials were impressed with the team overall this past season, especially after they won the Lawrence Cup after finishing as the top NPHL team during the regular season. Hartman says that the team was largely comprised of local players, many of whom are alumni of the Fort St. John Huskies. Despite the Flyers’ loss to the Spirit River Rangers in the second round of the playoffs, Hartman says he feels as though the team is “gaining momentum and moving in the right directions.”

One area that Hartman was disappointed with this season didn’t even involve anything on the ice: the issue of the Coy Cup. Hartman says that after the team lost their bid to host the tournament this season to Whitehorse, the team now says that they won’t be able to play in the tournament to defend their championship after the date was moved. “Our playdown would’ve been with a Kelowna team or an Island team. For us to interfere with our season during playoffs to do a playdown was impossible. Basically we had to bow out of the Coy Cup and we’re not able to defend our championship,” said Hartman. However, he did say that though BC Hockey had asked the team to submit a bid to host the Cup in 2018, Hartman says that the team decided not to interfere with the Huskies, who are hosting the 2018 Alberta Junior B provincials. However, he added that the team is looking at possibly bidding to host the Coy in the Spring of 2019, so that it would coincide with the team’s 60th Anniversary season.