Fivestar MMA athletes bring home trophies from BC Golden Gloves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ashley Rouble and Nick Young both had a phenomenal weekend at the BC Golden Gloves Championships in the Lower Mainland.

The two boxers have spent the past six weeks preparing for the bout after competing at Alberta boxing provincials in January. Young was in competition on the first night of the competition, competing for the Novice Welterweight Golden Gloves title. “That one went pretty good, I had a lot of fun in that one,” said Young. “I really pushed the pace for the first round, but I should’ve paced myself throughout the whole fight. I was happy with the fight; I stayed nice and technical in that one.” The 16 year-old dominated his fight, and ended up winning to become the BC Golden Gloves Novice Welterweight Champion. On the win, Young said, “I feel pretty good, I’ve always wanted to have a title per se. But, I want to get a belt one day and wear that around.”

Ashley Rouble (R) and Maddy Swanson. Photo by Justin Donally Ashley Rouble and Nick Young. Photo by Justin Donally Benny and Maddy Swanson with Ashley Rouble and Justin Donally at the BC Golden Gloves in Mission. Photo by Justin Donally

On the second night of the competition, Young’s opponent didn’t show up for the fight. Fivestar coach Justin Donally said that since the team had travelled such a long distance in order for the two athletes to compete, Young ended up fighting Connor Hollingshead, the BC Provincial Middleweight Champion and last year’s silver medalist at Nationals in an exhibition bout. “Nick went out there, and stood right there with him,” said Donally. “They score every fight, it’s just not official. Looked like Nick won the first round. If it went to a decision, we may have lost, but it was so close and a super entertaining fight.” Donally added that after Young was able to stand toe-to-toe with Hollingshead, who had approximately 30 boxing matches to Young’s five, officials from Boxing BC called him on Tuesday offering to allow Young to compete as an open fighter.

Rouble also fought twice over the weekend. Beating her first opponent, Rouble ended up taking on Maddy Swanson for the second time after beating her at Alberta Provincials in January. Donally says that this fight was much more strenuous for Rouble, after Boxing Canada announced in early February that all female Open fighters would compete in three minute rounds instead of two minute rounds. “It was quite the difference adding the extra minute,” said Rouble. “The first round it was my best, I came out firing. Second round, I started feeling a little bit more tired but that was the really close round. By the third round my cardio kind of dropped.” Rouble ended up losing the match in a close split decision after going the full nine minutes. Though Rouble lost the fight to Swanson, the two ended up sharing an award for Best Female Fight of the event. Rouble was also given the prestigious Golden Girl Award, which according to Donally is only handed out every couple of years. “That was kind of a shock. I didn’t know it was specifically BC, I thought it was the top girl of the tournament, so I was rooting for Maddy to get that after she beat me. When they called me name I was surprised.”

Young and Rouble will be training for the next week and a half before they head off to Alberta Golden Gloves in Calgary, March 18th and 19th. This weekend, Fivestar Mixed Martial Arts will host the 3rd Annual North Peace Martial Arts Championships on Saturday, March 11. The tournament will see athletes from Dawson Creek, Grande Prairie, and Fort Nelson competing in a number of disciplines. The tournament goes from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.