FIvestar boxers get wins at Rumble 22 in Quesnel

QUESNEL, B.C. — Five of Fivestar MMA’s athletes were in Quesnel this past weekend competing at the Rumble 22 boxing event.

Ashley Rouble, Nick Young, Thomas Pope, Brayden Sims, and Eddie Scarfo made the trip, with the four boys all competing in judged fights, while Rouble, who is preparing to compete at the Canadian National Boxing Championships, fought an exhibition bout against one of her Team B.C. teammates.

Scarfo and Pope both competed in their first-ever boxing matches. Pope’s opponent was a five-fight veteran from Cuba, and unfortunately ended up losing his match via decision. Meanwhile, Scarfo, boxing just one day after his 12th birthday, ended up getting a win in his first match. Scarfo also got an award as the youngest competitive boxer of the fight card.

Sims, after losing via decision the last time the team was in Quesnel, was out for redemption at Rumble 22. The 15 year-old dominated his boxing match, as the fight had to be stopped on several occasions to allow for his opponent to get cleaned up. Sims also managed to get his opponent to a standing eight, and won via unanimous decision to improve to a 3-1 record.

Young faced Kyle Black, a southpaw, or left-handed fighter for the second straight weekend, after beating his American opponent last week. Coach Justin Donally said that he felt that it was a very close first round, as the lefty came out swinging hard against Young. However, the 17 year-old was patient, and his opponent quickly ran out of steam in the 2nd and 3rd rounds, allowing Young to dominate the fight and win by unanimous decision. With the win, Young’s record improved to 7-0, and he also took home the Fight of the Night award.

After a break this coming weekend, Fivestar athletes Dylan Lielke and Brad Stewart will be heading to Lethbridge in 2 weeks’ time. Stewart will be making his Pro K1 Kickboxing debut, while Lielke will be competing for another National title.