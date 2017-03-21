Fivestar athletes go 3-0 at Alberta Golden Gloves

CALGARY, A.B. – Three Fort St. John athletes were in Calgary this past weekend competing at the Alberta Golden Gloves boxing tournament.

15 year-old Brayden Sims along with Ashley Rouble and Nick Young, both 17 years old, were in competition at the event. It was Sims’ third fight since starting to compete in boxing last fall. Because of his lack of fights and age, Sims wasn’t able to compete for a medal at the tournament, but Sims was still able to build on his boxing record. The 15 year-old dominated his fight, including bringing opponent August Marks to a standing eight-count in both the second and third rounds. Both fighters ended up getting fairly bloodied up in the tilt, which Fivestar coach Justin Donally said he felt should have been stopped by the ringside physician. Though the fight went the full three rounds, Sims improved his record to 2-1 after getting the win via unanimous decision.

Nick Young, who recently turned 17, ended up only taking part in one fight over the weekend after one of his opponents had to drop out of competition. Young ended up getting a bye to the finals in his division, where he faced off against American Soojad Khudri from Las Vegas, Nevada. It was an incredibly close match from the get-go, according to Donally. Khudri proved difficult for Young to handle at first, as it was his first time facing off against a southpaw boxer. Donally says that he felt as though Young lost the first round, and after some inspirational words after three minutes, Young got to work and dominated Khudri in the second and third rounds to get the win via decision. With the win, Young was crowned the Alberta Light Welterweight Golden Gloves Champion, improving his record to 6-0.

Rouble meanwhile also only faced off against Jordana Stewart, the single other fighter in her division in the final. Though Stewart was an eight fight veteran, it was Rouble that would seem to be the expert from the ringside seats. After a close first round, Rouble connected with a flurry of punches to get Stewart to a standing eight count. After that, Rouble landed several more powerful hooks to send her tumbling to the match with her hands in the air, and her coach officially called the match. Rouble’s win was her first via TKO competing in boxing, though she also had a previous kickboxing knockout. After being crowned the Alberta Golden Gloves Ladies Light Welterweight Champion, Rouble also won awards as Best Female Boxer, and the Alberta Golden Girl belt. Rouble says that fighting in three minute rounds for the second time, she was much more prepared for the longer fight length. “This time I felt really good in the ring,” said Rouble. “I really wanted to pace myself so that I didn’t burn out really quick, and the first round felt really good.”

Ashley Rouble after her TKO win against Jordana Stewart. Photo by Justin Donally Ashley Rouble after winning the Alberta Golden Gloves Golden Girl and Best Female Fighter award. Photo by Justin Donally.

After the win, Rouble will be spending the week training in Vancouver with Team B.C. as she trains for Nationals in Quebec City next month. “I’m just looking to pick up any new tips and new techniques and anything I can to improve,” added Rouble.

Rouble, Young, and Sims will be back in action at another boxing event in Quesnel next weekend, before Fivestar hosts the Fivestar Fight League 18 Regenesis event in Fort St. John on April 14th.